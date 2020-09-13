Police investigating Westport crash that left 9-year-old girl dead, 6 people injured

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Westport early Sunday morning that left a 9-year-old dead and six other people injured, officials said.

Emergency crews responding a reported three-car accident on Route 88 involving several children around 2:14 a.m. found seven patients in need of medical attention, Westport police said.

The victims were rushed to Charlton, St. Anne’s, St, Luke’s, and Hasbro hospitals for a variety of injuries. A 9-year-old girl later died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

The conditions of the other patients were unknown as of Sunday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

