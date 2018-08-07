Police investigating whether man confronting motorcyclists in Dorchester committed hate crime

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating whether a man committed a hate crime while screaming at two black motorcyclists in Dorchester last week, officials said.

An officer blocking traffic at the intersection of Adams and Chelmsford streets following a car crash about 10:30 p.m. Friday intervened when he saw a man screaming at a black man and a black woman who were sitting nearby on parked motorcycles, according to Boston police.

The officer said he heard the man, whose name was not released by police, screaming “You (expletive) animals, shooting (expletive) in my neighborhood. I pay a mortgage, get the (expletive) out of my neighborhood. This is my (expletive) neighborhood.”

The motorcyclists said the confrontation, which was recorded by the woman the man was screaming at, occurred after they pulled over because of the detour.

“Both stated that they were trying to figure out where they were and how to get to where they were going,” police wrote in a report. “Both stated that they just wanted to leave, that they did not want to give the Officer their names.”

After convincing the man to go back into a nearby house, officers said he returned a little more than an hour later, repeatedly screaming “(expletive) that (N-word),” and pulling on a traffic sign pole that was in the middle of a nearby crime scene.

The man was later placed under arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit are currently investigating to determine if other charges are appropriate. Investigators say they’re also attempting to make contact with the victims.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)