Police investigating wild crash that sent vehicle into Yarmouth hotel room

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital and five others escaped injury after a car slammed into a hotel room on Cape Cod early Saturday morning and came to rest on the bed, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth around 2 a.m. assisted in transporting the two people who had been in the car to the hospital, one for evaluation and one for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Yarmouth fire officials.

The five people who were in the room at the time were uninjured.

The driver told police she was backing up the car when she somehow ended up inside the hotel room.

The hotel was inspected and it was determined the business can remain open.

The crash remains under investigation.

