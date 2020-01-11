Police investigating woman hit by car in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a car crash that injured a pedestrian in Tewksbury Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to Pike Street and Main Street Saturday night for reports of a person struck by a car, police said.

A female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on-scene, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

