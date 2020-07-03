Police investigating Worcester double shooting that left 1 dead

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Worcester early Friday morning that left one person dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 5 Garland St. around 1:20 a.m. learned that two males had been shot in the area of the basketball courts near the rear of Lakeside Apartments, police siad.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The other victim suffered serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

