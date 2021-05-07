Police investigating Worcester double shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Worcester on Thursday night that left two young men injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a double shooting in the area of Sigel and Bigelow streets around 11:15 p.m. found two men, aged 19 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

Both were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

WPD Detective Bureau Investigates Sigel St Double Shooting https://t.co/lxhUuQihZ0 — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 7, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)