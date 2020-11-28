Police investigating Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 25-year-old was shot early Saturday morning in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired on Millbury Street at 3:40 a.m. were told that EMS found the injured man near Blackstone River Road earlier in the morning, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)