WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Worcester late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Providence and Harrison streets around 11:15 p.m. found a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a third gunshot victim showed up at a local emergency room, police added.

The 30-year-old man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

