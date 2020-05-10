Police investigating Worcester shooting that left man hospitalized

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Worcester on Sunday that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

An officer patrolling the area of King Street just before noon heard a gunshot and found a 39-year-old man who had been shot, police said.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to police. The extent of his injuries was not immediately released.

