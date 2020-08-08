Police investigating Worcester shooting that left woman hospitalized

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday in Worcester, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of May Street around 9:45 p.m. were flagged down by 10 people who told them a woman had been shot, police said.

Officers found the victim, a 37-year-old woman, and assisted in transporting her to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.

