Police investigating Worcester shooting that sent man to hospital

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Worcester Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the Elizabeth Street area around 8:15 p.m., according to police.

Not long after, the 26-year-old victim walked into a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

