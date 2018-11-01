Police investigating Worcester shooting

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left one man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Hancock Street about 5:30 a.m. found a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, Worcester police say.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

There is limited suspect description at this time.

Officers interviewed family members at the scene who reported that they heard gunshots coming from outside the apartment just before the victim came inside yelling that he had been shot, according to police.

During a search of the area, police collected ballistic evidence on the street and discovered a vehicle with a bullet hole through the windshield, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)