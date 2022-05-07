BOSTON (WHDH) - A vehicle traveling the wrong way on Route 495 North caused a head-on collision that left one dead and another to be transported to Brigham and Woman’s Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Officers started receiving calls of a vehicle driving the wrong way shortly before 3:00 a.m., authorities said in a statement. At 2:57 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of the head-on collision involving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2019 Toyota Camry.

The operator of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, while the operator of the Nissan was transported by med-flight to Brigham and Woman’s Hospital. Neither of the drivers names have been released.

Massachusetts State Police say an investigation is currently underway.

