Police investigating wrong-way crash in Saugus that left 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the Lynn man who was driving the wrong way down Route 1 in Saugus early Saturday morning and caused a violent head-on crash that left him and a woman dead, and another man hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Luis Gallego, 29, of Lynn, was driving south on the northbound lane of the highway around 3:30 a.m. when he slammed into a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV occupied by a 51-year-old Peabody man and his passenger, an adult female, whose identity is not being released at this time.

Troopers from State Police-Danvers responded to the scene and found Gallego dead inside his Chevrolet Impala, which caught fire from the crash.

The 51-year-old Peabody man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Impala first clipped the rear end of a box truck and subsequently crashed head-on into the Journey.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Route 1 was completely shut down following the crash and reopened around 6 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No further information has been released.

