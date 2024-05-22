BOSTON (WHDH) - There was a heavy police presence at the Andrew MBTA station in South Boston Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted several police officers on the scene and crime scene tape around the station just before 4:30 p.m.

Red Line trains temporarily bypassed the station at the request of MBTA Transit Police, according to an X post from the MBTA at 4:19 p.m.

Red Line: Trains are temporarily bypassing Andrew station at the request of transit police. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 22, 2024

As of 4:28 p.m., trains had resumed service to Andrew, according to a second MBTA X post.

Red Line Update: Trains have resumed service to Andrew Station. https://t.co/IbB7qKSkkV — MBTA (@MBTA) May 22, 2024

Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7News the incident was under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

