BOSTON (WHDH) - There was a heavy police presence at the Andrew MBTA station in South Boston Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted several police officers on the scene and crime scene tape around the station just before 4:30 p.m.

Red Line trains temporarily bypassed the station at the request of MBTA Transit Police, according to an X post from the MBTA at 4:19 p.m.

As of 4:28 p.m., trains had resumed service to Andrew, according to a second MBTA X post.

Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7News the incident was under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

