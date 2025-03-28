MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating at Pine Island Park in Manchester, New Hampshire

The investigation began just after 4 p.m. as police not only canvased the park itself but along the shoreline.

Crime scene tape was up and around the area as officials focused in on the water.

It is unclear at this time what drew officials’ attention to the water.

The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office is aware of the investigation while Manchester police are handling it.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)