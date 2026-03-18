WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway Wednesday at Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth.

The park is located on River Street, which is currently closed.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Massachusetts State Police troopers are also on scene. Police have not yet said what they are looking into, but they say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)