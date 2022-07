BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating what appears to be a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Winston Road.

Police taped off a large portion of that area and shell casings could be seen on the ground as officers placed evidence markers on the street.

