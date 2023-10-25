NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation near a commuter rail station in Norwood impacted commuter rail service for the Wednesday morning commute.

Delays were reported on the Franklin/Foxboro line while the investigation unfolded.

Video from the scene showed transit police looking over a train car.

Regular service resumed around 7:15 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

