NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation near a commuter rail station in Norwood impacted commuter rail service for the Wednesday morning commute.

Delays were reported on the Franklin/Foxboro line while the investigation unfolded.

Video from the scene showed transit police looking over a train car.

Regular service resumed around 7:15 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

