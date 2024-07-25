Police are investigating a shooting near the Downtown Crossing Macy’s location Thursday morning.

Caution tape blocked off a portion of Summer Street and police officers and K9 units could be seen examining the area.

Authorities confirmed they were made aware of the incident just before 3 a.m.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

7News crews earlier saw a presumed victim leave an ambulance and become engaged in an argument with officers.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.