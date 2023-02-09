ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found dead inside, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m.

A large police presence remains on scene as of 6 a.m. Investigators were seen coming in and out of the home and moving evidence to their cruisers.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

