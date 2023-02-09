ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found shot to death inside, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m.

A large police presence remains on scene as of 7 a.m. Investigators were seen coming in and out of the home and moving evidence to their cruisers.

Investigators say all three victims are related. They are working to notify next of kin before their names are released to the public.

