BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an assault near Boston Common late Thursday night that left four people injured and prompted the closure of a section of Park Street.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed around 11:30 p.m. found four people suffering from injuries, according to Boston police. One had a superficial stab wound to the abdomen, another had a stab wound to the hand, another had suffered a broken wrist and another had a bloody mouth from being punched in the face.

The victims said they were walking across the street at the intersection of Park and Tremont streets when they saw two groups in a possible road rage incident and decided to intervene, according to police. That’s when one of the groups attacked them, resulting in the injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)