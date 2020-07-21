Police: Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Mashpee late Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Collins Lane around 11:30 p.m. found a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

The 45-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he later died.

Video from the scene showed two people being led away in handcuffs.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

