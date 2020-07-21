Police: Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Mashpee late Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Collins Lane around 11:30 p.m. found a 45-year-old man suffering from a number of gunshot wounds, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Video from the scene showed two people being led away in handcuffs.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Barnstable Country Sheriff’s Office are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

