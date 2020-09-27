Police investigation underway after person is shot dead in Boston

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Sunday morning in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area of Hubbardston Road just before 1:20 a.m. in Dorchester found an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been named at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

