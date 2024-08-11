BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting an investigation after shots were fired at a home in Braintree on Sunday morning.
Police could be seen gathering evidence at the home on Washington Street that had a shattered front door.
No additional information was immediately available.
