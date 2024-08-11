BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting an investigation after shots were fired at a home in Braintree on Sunday morning.

Police could be seen gathering evidence at the home on Washington Street that had a shattered front door.

No additional information was immediately available.

POLICE ACTIVITY: This morning, the Braintree Police Department is investigating a "shots fired incident into a home" in the 2000 block of Washington Street. It appears to be a targeted/isolated incident and not a random act. More information will be available at a later time. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) August 11, 2024

