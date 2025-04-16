RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Randolph.

Officers responded to the complex on Avalon Drive for reports of a break-in. Police quickly sealed off the area with crime scene tape.

Randolph police are being assisted by Massachusetts State Police detectives. No additional information was immediately available.

