WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are investigating a late night shooting in the city’s Oak Hill neighborhood that left one person wounded, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Worcester Police Department said officers located a male shooting victim around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday after responding to the area of Dorchester Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson added that no arrests were made at the scene and that an investigation into the shooting was in progress.

