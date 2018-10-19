Police investigation underway in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Brockton following an officer-involved incident Friday afternoon, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several law enforcement officials scouring for evidence on Court Street.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz is on his way to the scene, according to a spokesperson.

The street has is roped off with crime tape and closed to traffic.

No additional details were immediately available.

