Police investigation underway in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen scouring the scene of an incident in Dorchester early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Columbia and Elder streets and detectives could be seen placing evidence markers around an area that was marked off by crime scene tape.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)