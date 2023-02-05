EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night.

Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house.

Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.

Representatives of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could be seen at the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

