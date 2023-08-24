LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered in Lowell overnight as an investigation got underway.

Officers who responded to Hampshire Place around midnight could be seen scouring a single unit in a taped-off multi-family home.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)