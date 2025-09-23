LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Lunenburg Tuesday afternoon.

SKY 7 HD was at the scene over a home where several police cruisers were parked around it.

Officers were scene walking around the property.

Details at this time are limited. 7NEWS has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)