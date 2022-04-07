LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An active police investigation is underway in Lynn on Thursday morning.

Officers have descended upon the area of Cedar Street.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV riddled with bullet holes. Bullet casings could also be seen on the ground.

There was no additional information immediately available.

#BREAKING: A police investigation is underway on Cedar St in #Lynn this morning. Police could be seen looking over a white SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in it.@RobWayTV is on his way to the scene and will have the latest on #TodayInNewEngland.#7News pic.twitter.com/NcYYaUX06Q — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) April 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)