LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a reported armed robbery with a minor injury in Lynn Tuesday afternoon, and Lynn police said they detained more than one suspect.

At the scene around 3 p.m. on Collins Street, there were multiple police cruisers as well as officers searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

A teenager said he was the victim of the crime. He said he was walking home from school when a group of people approached him, shoved and stabbed him with a machete. A neighbor pulled over to help.

“There’s a whole bunch of kids having a commotion. I pull over, I said hey you guy okay. He’s holding his back,” neighbor John Tom said. “He was like, ‘No, I was just jumped and stabbed with a machete and they stole my bag.’”

No further details were immediately available.

