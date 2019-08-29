Police investigation underway in North Attleborough after party allegedly ends in bloodshed

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence could be seen in a North Attleborough neighborhood late Thursday night after a party allegedly ended in bloodshed.

Police have released few details regarding the nature of the investigation.

7’s Eric Kane is on the scene on Birch Road, where caution tape and evidence markers line the street and a GMC van could be seen covered in blood.

Witnesses say a house on the dead-end road was having a party earlier in the evening.

No further information has been made available.

