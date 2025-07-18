SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Somerville on Friday morning.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of River Road.

Evidence markers and shell casings could be seen scattered across the area.

Several vehicles also appeared to have suffered ballistic damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

