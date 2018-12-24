Police investigation underway in Weymouth after pedestrian struck, killed

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Weymouth after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle, police say.

The crash occurred on Route 18 on Monday night, officials say.

An SUV with damage to the front passenger side could be seen on the side of the road.

Behind the SUV were two bags laying on the ground.

Police shut down the road while they conducted their investigation.

One woman leaving a Christmas Eve church service nearby says it’s a busy and sometimes dangerous road.

“It’s extremely, extremely busy,” Barbara Murphy said. “They don’t stop. They just come flying through. They don’t care if you’re crossing the street.”

