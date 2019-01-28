Police investigation underway in woods near Tewksbury Hospital

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police pursuing an active investigation spent Monday searching a wooded area near Tewksbury Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the police activity along East Street was related to an “ongoing investigation and not a recent event.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)