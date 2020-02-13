Police investigation underway near church in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation near a church in Medford early Thursday morning.

A large police presence could be seen in the area of St. Clement Church at the corner of Boston Avenue and Harvard Street around 4 a.m.

They have since cleared the scene and reopened the surrounding roads.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)