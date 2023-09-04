BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation late Sunday night after a personal was hospitalized following an incident outside a night club in Mattapan.

Officers could be seen laying evidence markers in a taped off section of River Street near the entrance to Macumba.

Boston EMS confirmed one person was transported from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)