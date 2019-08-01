Police investigation underway outside of Boston Medical Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an incident outside of Boston Medical Center.

Officers surrounded a car that appeared to have a bullet hole in its windshield in front of the emergency drop-off area early Thursday morning.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was also on scene.

The car was eventually towed away from the hospital.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)