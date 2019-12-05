Police issue $310 summons to man caught driving around with ‘glacier’ on roof

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - Those who fail to clear snow from their vehicles are being slapped with steep fines in New Hampshire.

A man pulled over in Rye for driving around Wednesday “with a glacier on top of his car” was given a $310 summons for negligent driving under Jessica’s Law, according to the Rye Police Department.

Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page showed about a foot of snow piled on the roof of the man’s white Jeep.

The driver’s name was not released.

Jessica’s Law was passed by the New Hampshire legislators in 2001 in response to the death of Jessica Smith, a 20-year-old woman who was killed when ice flew off the top of a truck and hit a second truck, resulting in a head-on collision with her car.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)