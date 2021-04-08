MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have issued arrest warrants for two people accused of stealing about $3,000 worth of video games over a series of shoplifting incidents at a Walmart in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Samantha Lavoie, 37, of Concord, and Breanna Fields, 26, of Franklin, were caught on surveillance video on multiple occasions putting Nintendo Switch video games into a large gray purse in the baby seat portion of a shopping cart between Feb. 15 and March 9 at the store on Gold Street, according to police.

Authorities released their photos last month in hopes of identifying the two suspects, which police announced Thursday that they successfully did.

No additional information has been released.

