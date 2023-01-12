BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are seeking any information on the whereabouts of a 41-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two months ago.

Officials say Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston.

Police described Rojas as a Hispanic female with a height of 5’5” and weight of 145 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with info on her whereabouts call either 911 or District A-7 police detectives at (617) 343-4328.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so via calling the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by testing the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

