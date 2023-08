HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hopedale are reminding the public to remain vigilant while walking their pets and are asking them to bring in their trash after a bear was spotted in town on Saturday.

The sighting occurred in the area of Harmony and Greene streets.

People who spot the bear are asked to not approach it and contact police.

