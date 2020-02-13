Police issue Silver Alert for elderly Weare, NH man last seen Tuesday

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Weare, New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Gerard Lemay was last seen at his house around 5 a.m. and is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, a green T-shirt, black shoes, and gold-rimmed prescription glasses.

He may be driving a yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent with a New Hampshire license plate 2647932.

Lemay was possibly seen on Route 25 in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

He has gone missing one time previously and was located in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Mr. Lemay suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Lemay is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Frisbie 603-529-7755.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)