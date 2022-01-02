HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police issued a Silver Alert for a New Hampshire woman last seen driving in Hadley on Jan. 1, officials said Sunday.

Glynis Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, New Hampshire, was last seen driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester with NH plate 3927494 on Rt. 9 in the area of West St., heading toward Northampton, at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-584-0883.

