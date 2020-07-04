Police issue violations, confiscate large quantity of fireworks in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police confiscated a large quantity of fireworks following a number of complaints from community members in South Boston on Friday, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area were called to Crowley Rodgers Way at 10:15 p.m. where they found multiple fireworks being set off in a parking lot, police said.

Officers responding to the scene saw smoke coming from freshly ignited fireworks and two people standing behind a gray Honda Accord with the trunk open, according to police.

After spotting a significant amount of fireworks in the trunk, police said they spoke to a male and female who became confrontational while officers began confiscating the fireworks.

As the two berated officers with multiple racial slurs they were issued city ordinance violations for possession of fireworks, police said.

The fireworks were then taken to the police station in South Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)